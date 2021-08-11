Cleveland BioLabs (CBLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBLI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88. Cleveland BioLabs has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.