Clipper Realty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Clipper Realty has increased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 60,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Clipper Realty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clipper Realty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Clipper Realty worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

