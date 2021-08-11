Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Stock Price Up 18.3%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) shares shot up 18.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.42. 11,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,373,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

