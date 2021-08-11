CLS Holdings plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.35 (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CLI stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 257 ($3.36). The stock had a trading volume of 177,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,121. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 249.77. CLS has a 52-week low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

