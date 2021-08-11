CMC Materials, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.26 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CMC Materials in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $7.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.67. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CMC Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCMP. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

CMC Materials stock opened at $123.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -73.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.15. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $120.45 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in CMC Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in CMC Materials by 8.9% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials by 20.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after buying an additional 22,760 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the second quarter worth $4,239,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials by 21.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

