CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Position Trimmed by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

In related news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.