Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.02 EPS

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 4.14%.

COKE traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.21. 35,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $223.50 and a 1-year high of $460.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

