Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.93

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and traded as high as $37.16. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 3,397 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCHGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.07.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.726 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is 54.07%.

About Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

