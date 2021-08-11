Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ DNAY traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 117,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,910. Codex DNA has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Get Codex DNA alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNAY. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 target price for the company.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.