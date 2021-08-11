Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Up 6%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 26,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,369,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 18.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 869,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 137,395 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after acquiring an additional 993,070 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $314,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.