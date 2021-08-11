Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cognex in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CGNX. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. Cognex has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.47.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 643.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

