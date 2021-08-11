Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given “Neutral” Rating at DA Davidson

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CGNX. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Cognex stock opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.47.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

