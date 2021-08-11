CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CohBar stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 153,868,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.74. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get CohBar alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CWBR. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.