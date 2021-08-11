Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

COHU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 296,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,139. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,320.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,235,500. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

