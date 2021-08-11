Coin98 Hits Market Cap of $215.87 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Coin98 has a market cap of $215.87 million and $89.98 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007830 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

