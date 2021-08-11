CoinPoker Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.32 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $1,262.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.60 or 0.00895111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00111589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00043490 BTC.

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

