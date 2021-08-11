Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,045,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,424,162.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,289,850 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CFX traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $49.59. 31,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,042. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77. Colfax has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

