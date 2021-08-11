Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 123,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.00. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

