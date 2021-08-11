Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Cut by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.00. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

