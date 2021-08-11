Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $976,552.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00146509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00156270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,703.26 or 0.99786176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.35 or 0.00860996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,336,998 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

