Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 1,144.00 price objective on the stock.

CLPBY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,449. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

