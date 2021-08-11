Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $268.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.