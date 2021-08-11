Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,813 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,067,188,000 after buying an additional 1,025,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.09. 8,831,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,775,174. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

