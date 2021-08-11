Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

A number of research firms have commented on CRZBY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €5.80 ($6.82) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.43.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

