Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.84 ($6.87).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.40 ($6.35) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.92. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12-month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

