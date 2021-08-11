Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Acquires $20,450.00 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Charles J. Baird purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.90 per share, with a total value of $20,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTBI stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,057. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.23%. Analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

