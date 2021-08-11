Comparing Cummins (NYSE:CMI) & Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Cummins alerts:

75.5% of Cummins shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cummins shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cummins and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cummins 9.52% 25.26% 9.98% Unrivaled Brands -161.97% -25.39% -13.86%

Volatility & Risk

Cummins has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cummins and Unrivaled Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cummins 0 5 10 0 2.67 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cummins currently has a consensus price target of $281.19, suggesting a potential upside of 16.35%. Given Cummins’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cummins is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cummins and Unrivaled Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cummins $19.81 billion 1.75 $1.79 billion $12.18 19.81 Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 5.08 -$30.12 million N/A N/A

Cummins has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Summary

Cummins beats Unrivaled Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. It also provides power generation systems, high-horsepower engines, heavy and medium duty engines, application engineering services, custom-designed assemblies, retail and wholesale aftermarket parts, and in-shop and field-based repair services. In addition, the company offers emission solutions; turbochargers; air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and electronic control modules, sensors, and supporting software, as well as new, replacement, and remanufactured fuel systems. Further, it provides automated transmissions; standby and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford and AVK brands; and electrified power systems with components and subsystems, including battery, fuel cell, and hydrogen production technologies. Additionally, it offers filtration, aftertreatment, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, and electric power generation systems. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, dealers, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.