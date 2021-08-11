Comparing Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) & New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) and Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares New Frontier Health and Encompass Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Health -17.23% -4.94% -2.92% Encompass Health 7.83% 19.49% 6.01%

New Frontier Health has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encompass Health has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Encompass Health shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Encompass Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Frontier Health and Encompass Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Health $346.44 million 4.27 -$73.26 million N/A N/A Encompass Health $4.64 billion 1.70 $284.20 million $2.89 27.52

Encompass Health has higher revenue and earnings than New Frontier Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for New Frontier Health and Encompass Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Frontier Health 0 1 0 0 2.00 Encompass Health 0 0 6 1 3.14

New Frontier Health presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.86%. Encompass Health has a consensus price target of $103.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.51%. Given Encompass Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Encompass Health is more favorable than New Frontier Health.

Summary

Encompass Health beats New Frontier Health on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Frontier Health

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services. It operates five hospitals and nine clinics in northern China; two hospitals and four clinics in eastern China; and two hospitals and one clinic in southern China. The company is based in Beijing, China.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations. The Home Health and Hospice segment provides home health and hospice services primarily in the Southeast and Texas. Its home health services include a range of Medicare-certified home nursing services to adult patients in need of care comprising skilled nursing, medical social work, and home health aide services, as well as physical, occupational, speech therapy, and others. This segment's hospice services comprise in-home services to terminally ill patients and their families to address patients' physical needs, including pain control and symptom management, and to provide emotional and spiritual support. As of June 14, 2021, it operated 140 hospitals, 250 home health locations, and 93 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation and changed its name to Encompass Health Corporation in January 2018. Encompass Health Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

