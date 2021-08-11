Comparing TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) & Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

TowneBank has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for TowneBank and Colony Bankcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

TowneBank currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.60%. Colony Bankcorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.55%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than TowneBank.

Dividends

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. TowneBank pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Bankcorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TowneBank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TowneBank and Colony Bankcorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $744.35 million 3.05 $145.54 million $2.01 15.54 Colony Bankcorp $87.37 million 1.97 $11.81 million $1.28 14.14

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 27.16% 11.97% 1.41% Colony Bankcorp 17.74% 12.34% 0.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.7% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TowneBank beats Colony Bankcorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans. The Insurance segment includes the provision of full-service commercial and retail insurance, employee benefit services, and travel insurance. The company was founded by R. Scott Morgan on September 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, VA.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 22, 2021, the company operated 32 branches throughout Georgia. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

