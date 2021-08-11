Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.34

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 1092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

