Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

CMG stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.92. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$4.03 and a 52-week high of C$6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34. The company has a market cap of C$332.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

