Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) Declares $0.23 Final Dividend

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Sunday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.40.

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Limited provides issuer service, mortgage service, employee equity plans, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company's issuer services comprise the provision of registry maintenance corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenant bond protection service; employee share plans and voucher services include administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services; and business services comprise the provision of bankruptcy, class action, and corporate trust administration services.

