CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC to an “outperformer” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.57% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of CIX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,989. CompX International has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $269.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.42.
About CompX International
