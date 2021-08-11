CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC to an “outperformer” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.57% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CIX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,989. CompX International has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $269.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.42.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

