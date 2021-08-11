Conceal Price Down 9.9% This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. Conceal has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $25,278.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,030.15 or 1.00028176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00032562 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.92 or 0.01034222 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.00345490 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.88 or 0.00408272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006768 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00073658 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,465,516 coins and its circulating supply is 11,341,276 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.