Conflux Network Trading 71.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded 71.4% higher against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $303.77 million and approximately $33.54 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,131.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.88 or 0.07003710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.72 or 0.01323878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.64 or 0.00372081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00130803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.36 or 0.00599067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.12 or 0.00342765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.26 or 0.00297538 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 865,378,513 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

