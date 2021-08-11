Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Sells $10,640.06 in Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $10,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark A. Augusti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Conformis alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Mark A. Augusti sold 7,311 shares of Conformis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $5,848.80.

Shares of Conformis stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. 3,294,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,890. The stock has a market cap of $251.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.30. Conformis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conformis by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Conformis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth $35,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.