Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at CIBC

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFXTF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.61. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.33.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

