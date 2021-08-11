Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Conifex Timber from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of CFXTF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

