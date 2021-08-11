Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Conifex Timber to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$3.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

TSE:CFF traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,264. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of C$0.93 and a 12 month high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$46.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Conifex Timber will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

