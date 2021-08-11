Connectome Market Cap Hits $104,924.21 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. Connectome has a market cap of $104,924.21 and approximately $350,142.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for $0.0867 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Connectome has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.12 or 0.00888690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00112412 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

