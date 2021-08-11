Connie D. Mcdaniel Purchases 1,150 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GPN opened at $169.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

