Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce sales of $17.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $18.00 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $19.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $70.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $79.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.95 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $27,834.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 1.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 15.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 46.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $193.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.