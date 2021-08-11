Constellation (DAG) One Day Volume Tops $3.70 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. Constellation has a total market cap of $283.86 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Constellation has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00057111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00016237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.50 or 0.00904990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00112268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00043240 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

