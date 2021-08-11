Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2,071.43.

CSU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,100.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CSU stock opened at C$2,025.59 on Wednesday. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,366.66 and a 12-month high of C$2,065.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,892.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.93 billion and a PE ratio of 97.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.251 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total transaction of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,370 shares in the company, valued at C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

