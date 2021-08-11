Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. On average, analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. 16,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79. The stock has a market cap of $118.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.58. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73.

CPSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

