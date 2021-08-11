Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Down to $3.60

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.51. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 3,246 shares.

Separately, Stephens downgraded Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $694.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.41.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 40,229 shares during the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

