Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS CTTAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 123,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,066. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.54.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

