Contrasting Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) & MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 19.83% 14.10% 12.72% MiMedx Group -31.30% -1,262.51% -41.19%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Globus Medical and MiMedx Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 3 8 0 2.73 MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Globus Medical currently has a consensus target price of $82.18, suggesting a potential upside of 7.39%. MiMedx Group has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.22%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Globus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globus Medical and MiMedx Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $789.04 million 9.73 $102.29 million $1.44 53.15 MiMedx Group $248.23 million 5.38 -$49.28 million ($0.77) -15.49

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than MiMedx Group. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Globus Medical beats MiMedx Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products; and COALITION, COALITION MIS, COALITION AGX, MONUMENT, MAGNIFY-S, HEDRON IATM, HEDRON ICTM, INDEPENDENCE, INDEPENDENCE MIS, FORTIFY and XPAND families, SABLETM, RISE, RISE INTRALIF, RISE-L, ELSA, ELSA ATP, RASS, ALTERA, ARIEL, LATIS, CALIBER and CALIBER-L products. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, and burns; AmnioFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product for the treatment of wounds related to surgical procedures; EpiCord and AmnioCord that are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts intended for homologous applications; and AmnioFill that consists of particles of connective tissue matrix derived from placental disc and placental membranes. The company's products have applications primarily in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical, and non-operative sports medicine sectors of healthcare. It also sells allografts for dental applications on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

