Contrasting Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) & Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) and Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian Bancorp pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Meridian Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group $30.25 billion 1.24 $5.47 billion $0.26 11.42 Meridian Bancorp $269.38 million 4.07 $65.05 million $1.29 16.15

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian Bancorp. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mizuho Financial Group and Meridian Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Meridian Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Meridian Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group 19.10% 4.52% 0.19% Meridian Bancorp 29.73% 9.84% 1.15%

Summary

Meridian Bancorp beats Mizuho Financial Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Peabody, MA.

