Contrasting Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.6% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 33.66% 9.84% 1.24% Provident Bancorp 22.33% N/A N/A

Dividends

Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Provident Financial Services pays out 66.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Provident Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Provident Financial Services and Provident Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 2 3 0 2.60 Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.65%. Provident Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.32%. Given Provident Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Financial Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Provident Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $435.74 million 4.04 $96.95 million $1.39 16.23 Provident Bancorp $63.95 million 4.64 $11.98 million $0.66 24.50

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Provident Financial Services has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Provident Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

